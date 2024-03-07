Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified security efforts by cracking down on commercial motorcycles through its Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

The director of DRTS, Dr Abdulateef Bello, declared a zero-tolerance stance against the menace of commercial motorcycles during an enforcement exercise in Kabusa, Abuja.

Bello, who was represented by the head of operations, Deborah Osho, said the continued operation of Okada riders in the city had evolved from a traffic offence to a serious security breach, necessitating government intervention.

“The menace of commercial motorcycles is becoming so alarming. Residents hearts are always in their mouths whenever they close from work at about 6 pm; these Okada riders take the law into their hands to unleash havoc on residents by stabbing them and robbing them of their valuables,” he said.

He highlighted the reckless driving practices of Okada riders, often driving against traffic, contributing to accidents on the road.

“The DRTS, in collaboration with other agencies, is intensifying efforts to curtail their excesses and ensure the safety of residents, particularly in areas like Kabusa known for bag snatching and other criminal activities.

“We just made some arrests now, and we are going to crush some of them. One of the arrested Okada men had a pen knife on him; this is what they use to do their ungodly act at night, leaving some residents either dead or alive with various degrees of injuries,” Bello added.

Residents using motorcycles for business were urged to adhere to the ban on Okada within the city center and operate only in approved areas in satellite towns.

The secretary of Command and Control, FCTA, Dr Peter Olumuji, emphasized that the operation is part of the broader effort to curb criminality and insecurity within the FCT.

He revealed that recent arrests of kidnapping suspects highlighted the use of commercial motorcycles as a quick mode of escape, emphasizing the importance of enforcing the ban to enhance the security and safety of FCT residents.

The clampdown has targeted areas such as Kubwa, Airport Road, Apo, and Lokogoma, where criminal activities involving Okada riders have been reported.