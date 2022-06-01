Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished scavengers’ camp and illegal markets at the Lugbe community on Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road of the territory.

The senior special assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, who led the exercise, explained that the scavenger activities with the illegal markets were constituting nuisances.

He said that Lugbe Federal Housing Authority Estate Junction Phases 1 and 2, Lugbe by the Berger yard are very sensitive areas that need to meet up the best standards, therefore illegal acts would not be allowed to continue in the areas.

Attah said the minister of FCT Malam Muhammad Bello, after inspecting the area with the taskforce team at the weekend, had reminded the team of the need to insist on maintaining sanity in the area.

He said, “We cleared shanties and scavengers on the Airport Road sometimes ago but suddenly the illegal activities are gradually returning.

The minister of FCT visited the Lugbe area at the weekend and directed that serious action must be taken.

“The FCT commissioner of police Sunday Babaji who plays a key role in the operation, also insisted that all the illegal activities that pave way for criminal acts on the road must be checked.”

Attah disclosed that many of the demolished illegal shanties were suspected criminal hideouts, where hoodlums smoke marijuana and use other illicit drugs freely.

“Innocent members of the public, who have been complaining bitterly about these unbecoming activities around Lugbe on the Airport Road, can now sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

A trader, whose illegal structure was affected by the demolition, Mrs. Rukiyat Abiodun, decried the frequent dislodging of their shops by the FCT officials, saying the government should consider the traders’ plight, that demolishing their shops is not good, that there should be a way of checking activities of the scavengers.