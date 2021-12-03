Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N4,476,067,191.05billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of October 2021,

The figure indicates a slight decrease in revenue from N4,726,127,134.71billion disbursed in the month of September to N4,476, 067,191.05 in the month of October, representing 5.3 percent decrease.

FCT minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 159th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), commended all stakeholders for their cooperation, despite challenges recorded in the past.

According to her, the figures released indicate that the sum of N2,530,406,244.92billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,945,660,946.13billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4,476,067,191.05billion.

“However, distributions to area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N467,596,505.31 million, while Gwagwalada got N470,262,942.36 million and Kuje received N409,219,387.28 million.

“Others include, Bwari Area Council which received N384,085,033.55million, Abaji N401,888, 840.83million and Kwali received N397, 353, 535.59million bringing the total sum to N2,530, 406, 244.92billion disbursed to the six area councils.

“Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include; Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,566,571,879.02billion with 15 percent Pension Funds which took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund which gulped N44,760,671.91 million and 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution accounting for N107,849, 405.63million, bringing the total sum to N1,945,660,946.13 billion,” she said.