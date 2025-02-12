The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated plans to conduct daily profiling of the influx of migrants into the FCT, a move aimed at addressing rising security concerns in the capital.

This was announced by the FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, during a press briefing that followed an expanded security meeting, which included chairmen from the six area councils and was chaired by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Disu explained that the meeting addressed various security issues, with a particular focus on the influx of individuals, notably the Al-majiri, into the FCT.

“We need to profile people coming into our environment; we need to know them because recently, some arrests have been made of persons who pose a security risk to the FCT.

“We await the outcome of our deliberations, which will be sent to the FCT minister within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, everybody should be security conscious. We have a lot of clearances going on, and many arrests have been made. Meanwhile, the town is calm. If you see anything suspicious, quickly inform the security authorities,” he said.

He stated that security operatives are currently working on intelligence reports and assured that they would make findings public once investigations on the five individuals arrested within the FCT are concluded.

While discussing the security committee inaugurated by the minister, he said that the committee comprises key security operatives from various agencies, including the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The mandate is to work with the area council chairmen to identify schools where these children are being brought in to learn, profile those organising these schools, collect photographs and full details of the individuals managing these groups, and devise means to collaborate with them in the future.

“Additionally, we aim to find out what the government can do to ensure that these activities are kept in check and to examine the content of the training provided to these students in their respective schools,” he said.

Disu emphasised that with the government’s commitment to proactively address these security challenges, the FCTA is focused on ensuring that any influx of individuals is closely monitored.

“It is a concern to us because we don’t want to wait for anything to happen. We want to be proactive. There are many issues we have discussed that are forward-looking.

“We do not want to wait and react; we always want to stay ahead of potential threats. There is nothing to be overly worried about,” he stated.