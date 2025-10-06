The Federal Government has convened the Council of State and the Police Council meetings scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025, to deliberate on key national issues including security and governance.

According to a statement on Monday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the two meetings, which will hold at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa will be hybrid sessions, allowing members to participate physically or virtually.

This is the second Council of State meeting since President Bola Tinubu-led administration was inaugurated with the first held in August 2024.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Council of State meeting is scheduled to discuss the appointment of a new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that the current INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmud will step down this month after serving two terms of 10 years.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, explained that the meetings would provide platform for members of both Councils to discuss pressing national concerns and review the security and policing situations in the country.

“The Council of State meeting will hold at 1 p.m., while the Police Council meeting will follow at 2 p.m,” it said.

Akume, in the release, emphasised that the gathering underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening institutions of governance and ensuring collaborative decision-making on matters that affect the safety and stability of the nation.

The Council of State, which comprises the President, Vice President, all former Presidents and Heads of State, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, and the 36 state governors, serves as an advisory body to the President on policy and governance issues.

Akume noted that the meetings come at a time government was consolidating efforts to enhance national security, reform the police system, and deepen coordination between federal and state authorities.

He urged all members to make arrangements to attend personally or virtually, stressing that the deliberations were crucial for ongoing national reforms and government’s broader agenda of ensuring peace, unity and effective governance.