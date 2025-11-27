The federal government has designated Uyo Airport, known as Victor Attah International Airport, as international airport that would receive and process international passengers.

With this approval, the process for converting to full international operations would commence.

The minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, while making the announcement in Abuja on Thursday when he hosted the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, said the airport has all standard facilities that would make it compete with other international airports across the country.

The minister also said the airport has all the modern facilities with a standard MRO and runaway of over three kilometres, which can accommodate bigger aircraft.

According to him, “With the facilities available at the airport, there is no reason why Uyo airport should not be designated as international airport to process international passengers. That is why we are here today with all relevant government agencies including the customs, NiMet, FAAN, NCAA and others to set up a joint team that would commence the process of transmitting from local operations to international operations.

“What we want to tell you today is that we are designating Uyo airport as an international airport. What is left is to tick the boxes and set a date for operations to begin. We will come to Uyo with the team and representatives of all relevant agencies that work at the airport to access the facilities and tick the boxes for what is available and what would be needed for the airport to fully become an international airport.”

While responding, the governor appreciated the federal government and the minister for the approval and noted that the airport was well equipped for the international operations.

He further stated that the Akwa Ibom State government will construct a cargo terminal and residential buildings for the staff of the airport.

According to him, “what we are building is an ecosystem at the airport. We want everything within the airport environment. We will build a cargo terminal, which is already captured in the 2026 budget. We will also ensure the 100 units of houses under construction be used to ensure the proper settling down of workers at the airport. My target is by end of first quarter of 2026, let the first international plane take off from Uyo.”

The Victor Attah International Airport (QUO), formerly Akwa Ibom International Airport, is located near Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria. Renamed in 2018 to honour former governor Obong Victor Attah, it was first opened in 2009 and has been expanded to handle large aircraft. The airport serves as a regional hub and a showcase for the area’s culture and infrastructure.