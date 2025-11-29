The Federal Government will, on Monday, December 1, 2025, honour distinguished aviators who have played pivotal roles in shaping Nigeria’s aviation industry over the past century.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the plan via a Facebook post on Saturday evening, where he shared photos of the honourees and described them as “icons whose vision and dedication laid the groundwork for Nigeria’s aviation success.”

The event, which will take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, will recognise aviation pioneers such as Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, founder of Okada Air; the late Alhaji Ahmadu Dankabo, founder of Kabo Air; and several others whose contributions have defined the nation’s air transport history.

According to the minister, the recognition forms part of activities marking 100 years of aviation in Nigeria, celebrating the evolution of the industry from its colonial beginnings to its current state as a key driver of the national economy.

The ceremony is expected to attract aviation stakeholders, including former and current officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), airline executives, and representatives of international aviation bodies.