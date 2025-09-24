The Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced the official theme for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The celebration is themed “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

According to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the theme underscored the need for unity, collaboration and patriotism among all sectors of society in the quest to build a nation anchored on peace, prosperity and progress.

The government noted that since independence in 1960, Nigeria had weathered numerous challenges and achieved notable progress across economic sectors, adding that more collective effort was required to consolidate the gains and pursue higher national aspirations.

The SGF’s office further stated that all government programmes and activities would align with the theme to ensure the message resonates across national life in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda for current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, a Juma’at prayer is scheduled for Friday, September 26, at 1pm, while an inter-denominational church service will hold on Sunday, September 28, at 10am. A world press conference is also billed for Monday, September 29, at 10am, all ahead of the October 1 grand finale.