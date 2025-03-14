The federal government has pledged to support and promote the production of a documentary on Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris gave the assurance while receiving the executive of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Friday in Abuja.

He described the proposed documentary, an initiative of IPAC, as a critical chronicle of Nigeria’s democratic journey over the past 25 years.

The film aims to celebrate achievements, acknowledge challenges, and highlight democratic lessons learned in the last 25 years.

“It pleases me to acknowledge the untiring efforts of IPAC and its leadership in fostering democracy. This documentary, through the medium of film, will serve as a long-lasting historical record honouring our nation’s political heroes and showcasing our democratic credentials. To this end, the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, is willing to support this unique documentary,” he said.

The minister also expressed his gratitude to IPAC for its dedication to democratic development and emphasised the importance of political parties working together beyond elections to foster national unity and progress.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu supports healthy political competition, as democracy thrives on constructive opposition and national interest-driven collaboration, irrespective of party affiliations,” he said.

He further noted that sustaining democracy is a collective effort. “Political parties are the foundation of democracy. While competition during elections is natural, we must come together afterward to build our nation. President Tinubu, being a true democrat, values healthy competition but also prioritises unity and national progress.”

In his response, the National Chairman of IPAC, Hon. Yusuf Dantalle stated that the documentary would highlight Nigeria’s advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social cohesion.

“The documentary, in addition to being a historical marker, is targeted at the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, as it will serve as an educational resource and a unifying narrative of Nigeria’s democratic evolution. It will feature some of Nollywood’s finest actors and will be produced with state-of-the-art equipment, matching global standards in quality and impact,” he said.

The IPAC delegation included its Deputy National Chairman, Dipo Olayokun; a Council Member, Chief Dan Nwayanwu; and the National Secretary of the Council, Maxwell Mabudem, among other executives.