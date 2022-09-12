Federal government has stressed that it has commenced the disbursement of cash grants to vulnerable groups in Imo State.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, made this known over the weekend at the flag-off of the Digitised Payment for Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Owerri, the capital of lmo State.

She said at least 3,894 beneficiaries across the 27 local government areas of the state, would receive N20,000 one-off Cash Grant for Vulnerable Groups in the state.

The minister said about 4,738 beneficiaries were selected for the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme interest-free loans.

Mrs Farouq noted that the beneficiaries would receive loans ranging from N50,000 to N300,000 for farmers, petty traders, widows and youths.

“Today, l’ve come to rollout the programme in the ‘Land of Hope’ Imo State. Hence, successful beneficiaries of the GEEP programme will start receiving credit alerts from Access Bank by God’s grace.

“This is a programme designed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for vulnerable and low-income Nigerians who are involved in some sort of commercial activity or capacity but have never had the opportunity to access loans. It is meant to give priority to the most vulnerable in our society, such as, widows, youth, disabled and the displaced amongst others,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister revealed that Abia State has 4,108 beneficiaries of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme interest-free loans, while 3,107 would receive N20,000 each as cash grants to vulnerable groups.