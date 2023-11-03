Lead pastor of The Transforming Church (TCC) in Abuja, Rev. Sam Oye, has appealed to the federal government to be indifferent in the raging war between Israel and Palestine.

The cleric admonished the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to join other countries to ensure that the conflict ends peacefully for the sake of humanity.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday to herald the church’s annual programme: “Encounter”, which begins today at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, Oye debunked the insinuation that the conflict is a religious war

To ensure hitch-free, especially for the vulnerable to the programme, the church designated Sokale in Dutse, El-Rufai in Kubwa, Nyanya, Gwarimpa bus stop, Boys Hostel and Main Campus in Gwagwalada among others as pick up points for participants at the event.

Oye said the take-off time for all the vehicles is 3pm.

The cleric said government functionaries, including the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been invited to the event.

Oye also asked the government to build trust in Nigerian youths so that it can earn their confidence.

Revisiting the Gaza war, Oye said, “I believe that Nigeria as a country has its political stance on matters like this. I am not privy to the details of Nigerian diplomatic and bilateral relations with Israel and Palestine. One of things that I want to say and think it‘s important to put this out on record, is that there are Christians in Palestine and there Christians in Israel. There are Muslims in Israel and there are Muslims in Palestine.

“The whole idea which is powered by ignorance is an assumption that Palestine is all about Muslims. Forgetting that right there in the Gaza Strip, there are Christians. So, I would say that instead of taking side, we should work hard to resolve the conflict,” he said.

“Whatever has to be done, whatever role we have to play to restore peace in the region is welcome. I will not encourage Nigeria to say we are for Israel or we are for Palestine. For the sake of humanity, let us all work towards peace.”