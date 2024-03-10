The federal government has commissioned a tomato processing mega company, GB Foods in Gafara town in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari who represented President Bola Tinubu reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to providing conducive environment and necessary encouragement to private investors to invest in the agricultural sector in line with his eight- point agenda.

Kyari who commended Spain nationale, owners of the private GB-Company for its huge investment in the state and the country as demonstrated by its planned expansion of its processing facility.

The minister thanked the Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell, for personally visiting the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to invite the president to the commissioning ceremony.

Also minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris who spoke during the occasion said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has invested enormous resources in Agricultural Development and created enabling environment for investors to invest in agriculture towards attainment of food security in the country.

He said the action of GB Foods has discountenanced those who think all bad things come out from Nigeria.

According to him, the commissioning of the processing facility by the company is a very good story because it has shown that it is investing more and more in the country, employing many people of whom more than 70 per cent are women of all ages.

He added that the establishment of the company and its sustainability was an indication of political collaboration between President Tinubu and Kebbi governor in their penchant for improved agricultural production, food security in the nation.

Managing director of the company, Vincent Egbe, told the minister of Agriculture that GB Company is the largest tomato processing plant as it processes 2400 metric tonnes of tomato per day.