The federal government in collaboration with Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, has distributed clean cookstoves to 100, 000 households the North Central states.

Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, is a Nigerian-German social company dedicated to fighting climate change and deforestation while promoting renewable energy, decarbonization, poverty reduction and rural livelihoods.

The distribution of the items to the benefiting households took place in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi local government area of Nasarawa on Wednesday.

Director general, National Climate Change Council, in the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Salisu Dahiri said the stainless steel clean stove is designed to use 80 per cent less fuel and produce 80 per cent less pollution than traditional stoves, which will help women in particular to save money and preserve the environment.

He said the federal government planned to distribute 500,000 domestic clean cookware items to Nigerians until it eventually reach a million target annually in a bid to promote environmentally-friendly and cost-effective cooking methods in the country.

He said the federal government and company planned to mass produce the items to ensure it meets it’s target.

“Plans are already underway to open a new assembly plant in Kebbi state to help meet the growing demand. This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on households in need and contribute to improved living conditions,” he noted.

Speaking further he said, “By embracing clean cook stoves, Nigerians can make a significant contribution to achieving the country’s environmental safety goals while also saving money and promoting sustainable living.

“Nigeria has experienced significant changes in its weather patterns, which has had negative impacts on the country’s environment and economy. One of the major causes of deforestation in Nigeria is the widespread use of firewood, which results in the loss of trees and forests.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Founder, CEO of the Company, Dr. Dietrich Brockhogen stated that the launch of this new product is part of Atmosfair’s mission to showcase and sensitise people about the benefits of using clean energy sources.

Amb. Farouq Malami Yabo, chairman, Advisory board of the company said the technology can accommodate biomass breakage, while helping to save the country the consequences of deforestation.