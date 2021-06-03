Federal government is proposing a law to allow teachers in the country to retire only when they are 65 years.

The bill, which has been forwarded to the National Assembly by the presidency, also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor, explained that the piece of legislation would provide for harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

According to him, the move to increase the retirement age and service years was pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads: “Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

“Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

“While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please, accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”