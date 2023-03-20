The federal government has restated its commitment to making reliable and quality bulk electricity available for distribution companies (DisCos) to distribute to customers.

The managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulaziz made this known during the ground-breaking ceremony of the 1X60MVA sub-station in Oro, Kwara State over the weekend.

According to him, the 132/133KV Oro substation project, one of the Federal Government projects executed by TCN, has been carefully designed to provide additional electricity requirements for the area with room for expansion to meet future needs.

“No doubt, the provision of quality and reliable electricity supply will help accelerate the socio-economic development of Oro town, Kwara State and Nigeria at large. Presently, Oro solely depends on a nearby 7.5MVA 33/11kv injection sub-station which takes supply from the 33kV Isanlu feeder radiating from the TCN 2X30MVA, 132/33kV sub-station at Omu Aran. This will soon change as soon as the Oro sub-station is completed.

“As of now, the Isanlu feeder supplies about 8MW to 11 towns, including Oro. The growth in power consumption in Oro and environs necessitated the conception and award of the Oro 132/33kV transmission sub-station. The sub-station will be fed through the Offa-Omu Aran 2X132kv double-circuit transmission line. When completed, the substation will serve over 148,610 people spread across Oro and Irepodun local government area and environs,” he said.

Abdulaziz praised the people of Oro for their relentless resolve for entrepreneurship and self-empowerment, adding that the new substation project would help boost the socio-economic well-being of the people. He appealed for the support of the people of Oro during the project execution to ensure the project timeline is met. He also assured them that the company would do its best to meet and exceed their expectations as it embark on this vital project.