The Federal Government has set up a 12-man Committee to work towards the successful Production and Second Launch of the Sports Book of Record, with a view to documenting athletes’ achievements for posterity.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare while inaugurating the Committee today in his office in Abuja, called on them to work assiduously towards ensuring the production and launch of a one stop shop document for the country’s sportsmen and women as well as their achievements, both past and present.

This he said, is to ensure that the sacrifices and patriotic zeal of the athletes are written in gold and documented accordingly.

Represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, Dare charged the Committee to be proactive and approach the assignment with utmost responsibility and patriotism, also urging them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in ensuring a successful production and launching of the Record Book.

According to him, the Sports Book of Record is a Compendium chronicling the achievements of Nigeria’s sports men and women over the years. “It is expected to serve as a reference research material for the athletes and younger generation”, he said.

Dare highlighted the Committee’s terms of reference among others to include, putting in place all necessary logistics for a successful launching; identifying prominent Nigerian sports stakeholders and organisations that will sponsor the Book and suggesting names of sports men and women to recieve meritorious awards at the launch.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee and Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, (PRS) of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ms Victoria Agbo, thanked the leadership of the Ministry for the opportunity granted to them to serve in this capacity and pledged the Committee’s commitment to the successful production and launching of the Record Book.