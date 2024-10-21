Advertisement

The federal government has charged Nigerian universities to focus more on their mandate of teaching, research and community development.

Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr Chris Maiyaki gave the charge at the 12th Convocation and 15th Founder’s Day ceremonies of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD) Ekiti State where 1,662 graduands were awarded with various degrees of the university.

Maiyaki who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nuel Saliu said focusing on their mandate would make the impacts of ivory towers be felt in the society.

“As a regulatory and quality assurance agency, NUC recognises the crucial role that the universities play in the human development administration, the future of nations.

“All over the world, the tripartite mandate of university revolve round teaching, research and community development.

“Consequently, we must continue to build the capacity of academic staff in modern methods of teaching to produce graduates that are nationally relevant and globally competitive,” Maiyaki said.

Speaking further he said universities must continue “to carry out cutting-edge research to build a research-focused and oriental in the university that will possibly impact university community, the host environment and humanity in general”.

He stressed that the agency will continue to work closely with Nigerian universities to ensure that the highest standard of quality, integrity and to maintain education research and other academic pursuits.

The NUC boss said the commission is proud to be associated with ABUAD considering its numerous remarkable milestones and penchant for quality which has indisputably made it a university of distinction in Nigeria and globally.

In his remarks, Aare Afe Babalola urged the new graduates of the institution to be diligent and work hard for them to be successful in life.

“So as you go out, don’t forget that anthem of ABUAD. It is all about goal, the belief of what the institution is about. Belief in yourself that you can make it and you drive your dream yourself, nobody else can drive your dreams for you. Do not waste your time, maximize the use of your time. When you devote most of your time to your work, God will answer your prayers”.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Kofoworola Aderiye, described Aare Babaloa as a beacon of hope who does not only encourages people to dream but also dares them to actualise their dreams.

For his part, his Ondo State counterpart, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, hailed the institution for the huge investment put into the building of the institution into a great citadel of learning.

“The huge investment that is driven by vision to offer to the world and humanity, a world-class and reformatory education of this great standard. No doubt, this institution has contributed in no small measure to the human capital development of this nation by the quality education that it offers to the people,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); a life bencher and philanthropist, Mr Damien Dodo (SAN) and founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare were conferred with Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) respectively, at the ceremony.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Prince Fagbemi expressed appreciation for their recognition for the honoured by one of the best African institutions.

“My heartfelt gratitude also goes to the founder, Babalola for this recognition of our works and life’s journey. This university is a constant reminder of what is possible in this country when men and women of goodwill insist that the will settle for nothing but the best,” the attorney general said.