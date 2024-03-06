Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) risk having their licences revoked over the incessant power shortage nationwide.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the ministry was deeply concerned about the ongoing inadequate electricity distribution by the DisCos, despite the generation companies (GenCos) increasing power output to 4,000MW.

In a message posted on his X handle on Wednesday, Adelabu decried that despite this progress, certain power distribution companies were failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance. Willful non-performance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including licence revocation, may be imposed,” the minister warned.

“Additionally, I have instructed TCN to prioritise repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected regions,” he added.

Speaking further, Adelabu revealed that steps were being taken to clear the debts owed to companies involved in power generation and gas supply, a move that will reduce financial burdens and enhance power generation across the country.

The minister further noted that he has summoned chief executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC), alongside the managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to explain the ongoing challenges in power distribution across the country.

“The Ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOs) to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW.

“Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN, while vandalism of power infrastructure exacerbates the problem in regions such as Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

“Plans are underway to settle outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which will alleviate the financial strain and contribute to improved generation levels nationwide,” he wrote.

Adelabu, therefore, urged electricity consumers to remain patient “as we work tirelessly to address these issues and provide better service to all Nigerians.”