Federal Govt To Tackle Primary Healthcare Financing Concerns – Shettima

Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that concerns surrounding the financing of primary healthcare system in the country will be addressed.

The Vice President who noted that polio is one of the major primary healthcare challenges in the country disclosed that “the proposal is to provide timely domestic financing for the procurement of vaccines, which couldn’t have come sooner, to boosting our industrial capacity to produce vaccines.”

According to a statement by his media office, he stated this on Thursday at a parley with some Governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While acknowledging the threats facing Nigeria in the area of polio, he averred that Nigeria’s three dose pentavalent vaccine coverage has improved from 33% in 2016 to 57% in 2021.

He stated further that “the variant polio virus has declined in Nigeria by 84% from 2021, falling to fewer than 200 cases in 2022. He therefore commended the states that have achieved high category immunization coverage, which is between 60% and 80% of the target demographic and the number of states has expanded from 12 to 21 states in five years.”

Giving further assurance, he said, “the Federal Government and our respective state governments are going to set in place a transparent process and structure to undo the reality of the country as one with one of the highest proportions of non-immunized infants in the world over the last decade.”