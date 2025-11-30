The federal government and the Lagos state government have commended Global Sight Services Limited for successfully hosting the 2025 edition of the Nigerian Artisan and Technicians Conference (LAGOSNATCO).

The three-day conference, held from November 25 to 27 at the Old NITEL Training School, Cappa Bus Stop, Oshodi, Lagos, brought together key stakeholders in the artisan and technician ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote address, the minister of state for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh—represented by the Director of Industry, Alhaji Mohammed Bala—praised the organisers for sustaining the conference since its inception in Lagos in 2019. He noted that the event, now hosted across several states including Kano, Bauchi and Oyo, has become a major platform for strengthening skills and promoting innovation among artisans nationwide.

Senator Enoh assured participants of the ministry’s continued support in the areas of capacity building and the adoption of modern technologies across trade sectors.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu—represented by director of Administration, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Alhaja Kudirat Bello—commended Global Sight Services Limited for its consistent efforts in empowering artisans and technicians in the state. She highlighted various state-led initiatives supporting artisans and MSMEs and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding such programmes.

Guest speaker, Professor Fisher David Adeyinka, delivered a lecture on the theme “Artisan Innovation: Driving Sustainable Practices and Green Technology,” stressing the critical role artisans play in advancing environmentally responsible and technologically driven practices.

Key government agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), NEXIM Bank and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), participated in the conference.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, managing director of Global Sight Services Limited and convener of LAGOSNATCO 2025, Dr. Dayo Bello, expressed appreciation to all collaborating government bodies and partner organisations.

He acknowledged the support of participating brands such as NNPC OLEUM, Intercontinental Distillers, President Paint, Airtel Nigeria and Nigerian Distillers.

Dr. Bello announced that the 2026 edition of the conference would expand to more states beyond the four covered this year, calling for increased support from federal and state governments to enhance the impact of the programme.

He also thanked association leaders and participants for their commitment throughout the three-day event.

With its expanding reach and strengthened partnerships, the Nigerian Artisan and Technicians Conference (NATCO) continues to establish itself as one of the nation’s leading platforms for artisan and technician development.