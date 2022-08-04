Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, in Niger State, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, has said the institution has done the needful to ensure the success of the ongoing accreditation of 37 programmes in the institution.

Speaking at a plenary session with over 100 resource persons and officials of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the rector said adequate facilities required for re-accreditation were available.

He therefore requested the resource persons who visited the polytechnic for the re-accreditation to use their wealth of experiences to perform the onerous task dutifully.

“It is my pleasure to commend the NBTE for putting together a team of seasoned intellectuals for this exercise while assuring that we are adequately as we cannot afford to disappoint you,” he added.

Also, the director, academic planning unit of the school, Dr. Fashagba Paul Femi, said the re-accreditation exercise would strengthen the institution’s academic standards and position it for better performances on account of better resources.

On his part, NBTE’s Team leader, Dr. Rufai Ibrahim said: “the exercise is a quality assurance one where experts from various fields are assembled to assess the standard of teaching and learning facilities available in the institution.”

Also speaking, NBTE’s Zonal Director, North Central, Mallam Salim Salihu described the re-accreditation exercise as a necessary mechanism to improve the standard and quality of resources required for efficient and effective teaching and learning processes.