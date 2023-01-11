The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation has reviewed downwards the registration fees Clubs will have to pay to take part in this year’s Federation Cup competition.

While the male Clubs will part with the sum of N70,000 to be part of this year’s competition, the female Clubs will pay only the sum of N50,000.

NFF’s Ag. director of Competitions, Ruth David confirmed to the Nff.com that the NFF Board opted to review the fees downwards in order to encourage many more Clubs to participate in this year’s competition in both the men’s and women’s categories.

While the registration fees are down, the programme itself is unchanged from what was officially communicated to the Football Association in the 36 States and the FCT. Registration of Clubs will hold over a fortnight between 16th – 30th January, while submission of completed players’ forms for production of licenses will be done 31st January – 6th February.

This year’s Federation Cup competition in the various States and the FCT will take place between 18th February and 19th March, with the States and the FCT expected to submit the names of their two representatives in the national competition to the NFF by 20th March.

Dates for the playoff matches, the National Draws and the different stages of the national competition will be determined in due course.