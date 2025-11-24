The Nasarawa State High Court in New Karu has ordered the commitment of Monica Uchechi Robinson, also known as Ihezuoh Monica Uchechi, to prison for contempt of court.

Advertisement

Delivery the judgement on November 7, 2025, in a case with Suit No: NSD/MG273/2020 between Monica Uchechi Robinson (petitioner) and Robinson Chima Robinson (respondent), Hon. Justice Hannatu Kabir gave an order committing the petitioner to prison for contempt of the order of the Honourable Court made on the December 13, 2023.

“An order committing and issuing a warrant for the arrest of the petitioner by the Nigeria Police following which the petitioner will be submitted to any of the Correctional Centers within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court pending when she is ready to purge herself of the contempt,” the court held.

Advertisement

It would be recalled that Monica Uchechi Robinson, also known as Ihezuoh Monica Uchechi and Robinson Chima Robinson, are married and not yet divorced with only one male child.

Recall that the court had on December 12, 2023, given an order granting leave to the respondent to have access to the child of the marriage.

The court also gave “an order for the respondent to serve the enrolled order of this court, and/or other incidental processes or correspondence in that regards, or any other subsequent processes arising from this suit on the petitioner through any, or all of the following means listed below:

“By sending a copy of the said enrolled order, and/or other incidental processes or correspondence in that regards, or any other subsequent processes arising from this suit, through the use of a reputable courier service to the petitioner’s parent permanent home address, which is the petitioner’s usual and last known address

“By sending a copy of the said enrolled order, and/or other incidental processes or correspondence in that regards, or any other subsequent processes arising from this suit, through the use of a reputable courier service to the office of the State Security Service (DSS) situate at Aso Drive, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, FCT, which is the national headquarters of the petitioner’s working place,and/or by the use of a scientific device (Whatsapp) by scanning and sending a copy of the said enrolled order, and/or other incidental processes or correspondence in that regards, or any other subsequent processes arising from this suit to the petitioner’s Whatsapp lines.”

The court order on November 7, 2025, resulted from the several alleged failures of the petitioner to comply with the court order to allow the respondent access to the only child of their marriage.