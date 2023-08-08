Female Soldier Kills Captain At Adamawa Checkpoint

A female soldier simply identified as Lance Corporal Nkiru has reportedly killed an army captain with 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola in Adamawa State.

The incident, which occurred at a checkpoint near the Fire Service Roundabout, was confirmed by the authorities of the 23 Armoured Brigade yesterday.

The authorities however did not give the name of the captain for security reasons.

One of the sources, said the victim was killed by the lance corporal last Tuesday night.

Nkiru was alleged to have shot dead the captain who was on mufti at close range near the Fire Service Roundabout in Yola, the state capital.

The deceased allegedly approached the lance corporal to mediate in a dispute between her and a policeman who violated the curfew imposed in the state by the state government.