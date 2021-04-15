ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has inaugurated a 33-man Technical Working Group (TWG) to ensure the effective planning and implementation of the Alternate School Programme (ASP).

At the inauguration held in Abuja, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq charged the new members to be mindful of the numerous benefits of the Alternate School Programme to the children, their households, their communities and the Nigerian economy.

She said, “Today’s inauguration of the TWG is to enable a successful implementation of this very critical programme. Through the Alternate School Programme, every child, irrespective of social, cultural or economic standing, can gain access to quality education, using the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes, as delivered through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, to absorb certain socio-economic shocks that they may be exposed to.

” The TWG are to develop a Strategic Framework for the implementation of the ASP across the country, design a comprehensive stakeholder mapping strategy to identify and ensure effective engagement for successful delivery of the programme nationwide, design the consultative and planning process for effective takeoff of the ASP Initiative, prepare a Statement of Work for consideration and approval by the ASP National Steering Committee and ensure the effective and timely implementation of all approved field work on the ASP.

“We believe that your participation and contribution will be invaluable to the success of the Alternate School Programme.”

The TWG consists of representatives drawn from the National Steering Committee member institutions and other key organisations.