The federal government is set to commence the implementation of the Pulaku Initiative, a large-scale resettlement programme aimed at addressing the root causes of farmers-herders’ conflicts and fostering national unity.

Accordingly, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, yesterday inaugurated a steering committee to coordinate the implementation of the initiative in fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

The committee chaired by Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, also has representatives of governors of the benefiting states as members.

Other members of the committee include the minister of agriculture and food security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari; representatives of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), director general of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), BUA Group, Dangote Group and the director general of NEMA, among others.

Speaking during the inauguration of the implementation committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Vice President in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha said the project must be seen as an emergency to tackle a challenge that has threatened the fabric of Nigeria.

“It serves as a testament to the fulfilment of the promises made by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The aim is to create an environment where the prosperity of our people is not just a distant dream but a tangible and achievable reality. This comprehensive approach reflects our dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of all citizens,” Shettima assured.

“This comprehensive approach reflects our dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving the lives of all citizens,” the VP stated, assuring that the initiative will address “a challenge that has persisted across various generations and demands our collective resolve, our optimum sense of justice, and our unconditional compassion.”

“This is not merely a response; it is a call to action. We are here because each of our programmes or policies will falter unless we get to the root of the dysfunctions we have inherited,” he added.

The Pulaku initiative will initially focus on seven states that have been disproportionately affected by farmers-herders’ conflicts. They are Sokoto, Kebbi, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, and Kaduna states. The initiative aims to revitalize these communities through the construction of residences, roads, schools, and essential facilities.