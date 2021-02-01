The federal government has said Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI) does not truly reflect the great strides by the country in its fight against corruption.

A statement issued in Abuja yesterday, signed by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated that the anti-corruption agenda of the current administration has placed great emphasis on corruption prevention measures and that the building of integrity systems remains on course.

The minister said the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the ‘ease of doing business’, is expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.

The minister said, ”For instance, following the release of the 2019 TI-Corruption

Perception Index, the government initiated reforms to improve Nigeria’s ease of doing business indices. This is because we found that up to 40 per cent of the country’s corruption perception survey indices relate to business processes and general public service delivery processes. Government’s swift action has led to major reforms in the processes at our ports and business process points”, he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said in addition to placing more emphasis on corruption prevention measures and building of integrity systems, high profile corruption cases are currently under investigation and prosecution.

He said the emphasis on preventive mechanisms is in response to various local and international reviews and evaluations that Nigeria has gone through, including those from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and even from the TI-CPI.