The federal government yesterday set up a technical machinery to ascertain the most effective, safe and prudent vaccine for Nigerians.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed during the briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that any vaccine that would be approved for the country would be endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and must be certified safe for Nigerians by the country’s research and scientific bodies.

He said: “In the meantime, the PTF wishes to pass on the following key messages from the WHO. While we work towards rolling out a safe and effective vaccine fairly, we must continue the essential public health actions to suppress transmission and reduce mortality. Even as vaccines are rolled out, people will need to keep adhering to public health measures so that everyone is protected.”

The pandemic still has a long a way to run and decisions made by leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine the course of the next days and months, Mustapha said.

“In addition, and in line with the guidance on the use of masks, we need to discourage the practice of removing masks to speak,” he said. Adding that the PTF had observed rather sadly, the activities of unscrupulous citizens who do everything to frustrate the transparency infused into the processes of the national response.

“The first is the report on social media relating to the procurement of fake COVID PCR certificates. I am pleased to inform you that this is being investigated and technology-backed measures have been taken to limit such activities.

“We also received the letter which purportedly emanated from the desk of the chairman of PTF. This is out rightly fraudulent and we urge Nigerians to remain vigilant so they do not fall into the hands of fraudsters,” he said.

In the next two weeks, Mustapha said that the PTF would be submitting its final report to President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that this is not the end of the assignment as the virus had not gone away.

“Similarly, there is the significant issue of vaccine to address in the coming months and years. In recognition of this fact, a suitable transition programme that will take into consideration the multi-sectoral approach will be recommended.

“The PTF wishes to appeal to all Nigerians to seriously consider putting on hold all non-essential trips and avoid large social gatherings during the Christmas and New Year festivities,” he stated.

The PTF also said that Nigeria is working on getting 20 million dosage of vaccine on a first instalment when the country begins to receive vaccine from the world.

The minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who stated this at the PTF briefing, said the first set of beneficiaries would be the health workers who are exposed to the risks of infection on a daily basis.

He also stated that any vaccine that would be administered in Nigeria would be subjected to the certification of World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Ehanire explained that the federal government was also working with the National Assembly to set aside funds for vaccines as they begin to roll out.

The minister said: “The first set of candidate vaccines are ready to be rolled out in Europe and the USA, and a technical working group led by the National Primary Health Development Agency is working on evaluation of prospective vaccines and Nigeria’s vaccine needs.

“We are working with the WHO and GAVI-led Covax facility and other stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria will access quality vaccines, when they are deployed.

“We also continue to explore all avenues of getting access to additional vaccines and in that connection met with the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria at the Ministry of Health, to discuss cooperation in access to vaccine technological and production.

“He reaffirmed the support of his country for our response to the pandemic,” Ehanire said.