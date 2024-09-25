Director general of the Budget Office of the Federation Tanimu Yakubu has asked all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to ensure strict adherence to budget preparation guideline for 2025 national budget by aligning it with government priorities.

Yakubu acknowledged that the quality of the national budget has been a longstanding concern, with stakeholders often questioning the relevance, execution, and effectiveness of our budgetary proposals.

He made the call yesterday at a training session focused on preparing the 2025 Budget using the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Sub-System (GIFMIS/BPS) for all MDAs. He said the current administration will ensure that the budget proposals for 2025 are not only robust and focused but also aligned with our national priorities. “This is our moment to demonstrate to the Nigerian people our steadfast commitment to delivering a budget that genuinely meets their needs while upholding strict fiscal discipline,” the DG stated yesterday in Abuja.

The GIFMIS budget preparation subsystem training session is designed to provide opportunities to acquire the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance the budgetary processes. The technology-driven system is designed to improve efficiency, eliminate bottlenecks, and promote accountability.

“As we prepare the 2025 budget, I urge all MDAs to stay true to their mandates. Our executive budget proposals must be coherent and purpose-driven, embodying the

government’s vision for security and development. You hold the vital responsibility of transforming government priorities into actionable programmes and projects. I encourage you to meticulously review your submissions to ensure they align with our overarching goal: to safeguard the essential economic functions of producing, distributing, and consuming goods and services,” he told the participants at the event.

The Nigerian economy is under immense pressure from various directions: a volatile global market, suppressed oil revenues, rising debt servicing costs, and threatened primary production processes.

The DG said it has never been more critical for Nigeria to ensure that its budget is both focused and efficient. Yakubu said the nation is faced with tough decisions, adding that the resources available to the state must be strategically allocated. “Our priorities must centre on

enhancing security to foster capital accumulation, meeting investor expectations without bias, and empowering our citizens through effective mobilisation and efficient deployment of development resources,” the DG stated.

He said the government is dedicated to mobilising resources to expand the economy while prioritising the development of the vast human capital. “We are committed to implementing reforms that promote efficient resource allocation, address multidimensional poverty, and enhance our infrastructure to reduce the cost of doing business in our country,” he stated.

He said to achieve the ambitious goals requires the full cooperation of all stakeholders involved

in the budget process. He urged the participating MDAs to collaborate for government to effectively navigate the current challenging times. “The journey ahead may demand sacrifices, but I am confident that, together, we can forge a path that benefits all Nigerians.”

The DG said the MDAs must align their sectoral policies and programmes with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu, which serves as a foundational strategy for realising the National Development Plan. He said the approach will ensure that efforts of the government are synchronised and that resources are effectively mobilised to repair, upgrade, and expand infrastructure across the nation.

“Let us harness the power of information technology to secure our economy, promote social justice, and strengthen the credibility of our democracy,” he stated, urging the MDAs to avoid making erroneous mistakes in the budget preparation process.