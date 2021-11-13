The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Kogi branch, has restated its commitment to help in raising the standard of women and children’s rights and implementation of women empowerment in the state.

The chairperson of FIDA, Kogi branch, Mrs Lilian Okolo, gave the assurance at the opening of 2021 FIDA Week and Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lokoja.

”We are committed to raising the standard of women and children’s rights in Kogi State. We are also committed to the implementation of women empowerment so they can care for their families, particularly the children.

”We want to see all our children reach their full potentials and so we are unveiling our illustrated child rights law today. Our goal is to ensure that vulnerable groups are protected.

Our vision and mission are providing channels devoid of obstacles using our professional skills to support our target group,” she said.

Okoli said the 2021 FIDA week tagged: “21st Century Female Legal Practitioner, Challenges and Prospects” was an in-reach series to their members who were always busy solving other people’s problems.

According to her, the association wants to look inwards and consider a lot of issues which affect members’ work.

“We intend to come up with our three-year strategic plan in line with FIDA Nigeria’s five-year strategic plan.

Our 12 months operational plan and monitoring and evaluation must guide the work we do.

”We remain committed to the objectives of FIDA in promoting, preserving and protecting the rights of women and children in Kogi,” she said.

Okolo reiterated that FIDA would continue to provide free legal services, counseling and alternative dispute resolution services to indigent women and children.

She commended Governor Yahaya Bello and his wife for creating an enabling and peaceful environment for women in all spheres to thrive in the state.

The chairperson further thanked all the relevant stakeholders and ministries in the state for their support and for making the event a success.

The keynote speaker, Mrs Funmilayo Awomolo (SAN), who spoke on the theme: The 21st Century Female Legal Practitioner, Prospects And Challenges, urged FIDA members to be focused and determined to succeed.

She said in spite of the higher number of women lawyers in Nigeria only few of them had been able to reach the pinnacle of their profession.

Awomolo noted that even though many women had made great impacts in the legal profession, there was still a huge gap compared to their male counterparts. NAN