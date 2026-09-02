Nigeria’s Falconets head coach, Moses Aduku, has declared his side ready for their opening fixture against Spain at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

The Group F encounter is scheduled to take place in Sosnowiec next Monday, with Aduku confident that his players are prepared for the challenge.

The Falconets boosted their preparations with a 1-1 draw against the Korea Republic in a friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

The result followed Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over hosts Poland in Brzeg last Friday, giving the team valuable preparation ahead of their opening competitive fixture.

Aduku said his players are focused on taking the tournament one match at a time, beginning with the difficult assignment against Spain.

“Yes, we are ready. That’s why we are in Poland. We are here to take one game at a time, and we have no other game but to play against Spain. So, we are ready,” Aduku told NFF media.

The coach will now turn his attention to fine-tuning his squad ahead of the Spain clash as the Falconets begin their campaign with hopes of making a strong impression at the global tournament.