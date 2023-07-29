FIFA WWC: Sweden Trash Italy 5-0, Qualify For Round Of 16

Sweden resoundingly defeated Italy 5-0 in Wellington, securing their qualification for the round of 16 in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

Sweden were dominant on set pieces, resulting in three goals. Rebecka Blomqvist completed the scoring in added time, finishing after a quick counter attack.

Despite the scoreline, Italy were the better side for the first 25 minutes.

Coming into the game following an impressive 1-0 win against Argentina, Italy will naturally be disappointed with how things turned out today.

There are definite positives they can take away from today, for starters they were relatively strong defensively from open play and certainly didn’t give up many clear cut opportunities.