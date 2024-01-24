Minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, will on Wednesday declare open a two-day strategic management meeting of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The retreat, scheduled to be held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, will focus on the theme Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth.

A statement by the special adviser on media to the FIRS chairman, Dare Adekanmbi said the finance minister will deliver a goodwill message and join the FIRS chairman, Zacc Adedeji to unveil the new direction to directors and other key members of the FIRS management team.

The objective of the retreat is to ensure that “all directors are fully informed and aligned with the strategic direction of the Executive Chairman of FIRS, solidifying a foundation for unified action.

“We will also be engaging critical external stakeholders in government, professional bodies and organised private sector about the renewed and refocused strategy of the FIRS.

“At the end of the retreat, participants are expected to have a comprehensive understanding of the new organisational structure and its implications for their roles.

“We will leave with a shared vision for a modernised tax administration that is both equitable and growth-oriented, inspiring confidence and excitement for the future,” the statement said.