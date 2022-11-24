Access Bank has commissioned and empowered Access Closa agents across Nigeria with Solar powered fiber kiosks, as part of its commitment to boost financail inclusion across the country.

This is to support their business and boost visibility of their locations to provide more than banking services to both existing and new customers across the nation.

With the current number of Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to millions of previously under banked Nigerians, while providing alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoting financial literacy, and advancing its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

The senior retail advisory, Access Bank Group, Rob Giles, said: “the Access Closa network is a bespoke channel through which the bank expresses her passion and commitment to broadening the opportunities and access to financial services for every Nigerian and African, irrespective of the location they might be.

“Customers can locate a Closa agent near them on Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, group head, Agency Banking and Financial Inclusion, Chizoba Iheme, stated that, “the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network is in fulfilment of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian.

“As a Bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security, and service to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate.”

Iheme noted that, “with over 160,000 Access Closa Agents spread across Nigeria, you can conveniently pay bills, send money and deposit your existing naira notes through an agent near you to avoid the risk of moving cash to a distant branch.”