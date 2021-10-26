The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu Esq, has called on the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies to do everything within their powers to locate Tordue Salem, a journalist who reportedly went missing on October 13, 2021 in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Ojukwu expressed sadness over the news of the National Assembly Correspondent who has been missing for the past 14 days.

He said there is no place for enforced disappearance in modern history, describing the act as one of the worst human rights violations which leave the victims, family members and the society traumatized.

The Executive Secretary said there is a need to do more in providing adequate security for everyone living in Nigeria, saying it was needless for the family members of the journalist to go searching for him in hospital mortuaries and police stations if the security situation and intelligence gathering was better.

The chief human rights officer in Nigeria said the NHRC stands for press freedom and will continue to advocate for same, adding that a free press is important because people are able to express themselves in a constructive manner such that the views and concerns of ordinary people are also heard.

He said journalists serve as the watchdogs of any society and should be allowed to do their work without harassment and intimidation, “their role is crucial in a democratic society like ours” he said.

The human rights boss described Mr. Salem as a journalist who has passion for his work. “He has painstakingly reported human rights issues as well as educated the masses on their rights since his days with the leadership newspaper” Ojukwu added.

He noted that enforced disappearance is one of the hazards associated with the practice of journalism in Nigeria. While calling on the authorities to respect the rights of journalists, Ojukwu urged the journalists to always work within the ambit of the law and ethics of the profession.

He assured the family members of the Commission’s support to ensure that Tordue Salem is found and reunited with them.