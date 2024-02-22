Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, manufacturers of Cocosamba Herbal Mixture, has stated that it was collaborating with National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) to unravel those behind the counterfeiting of its product.

The company made disclosure in a statement issued and signed by its managing director, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo.

Oguntoyinbo disabused the insinuation of indifference or complicity by his company, as contained in some online publications concerning the counterfeiting of the product, which remains a premium brand on the Bullion stable.

He said no company worth its name would sit by and watch its highly priced reputation won over the years on the sacrifices of diligence being rubbished by unscrupulous elements in the society.

“Contrary to the claims made in these reports, our company has been proactive by lodging a formal complaint earlier in 2022 with the Director of the Investigation & Enforcement Directorate at NAFDAC, Lagos.

“This complaint specifically highlighted the counterfeiting of our product, Cocosamba Milk and Chocolate Flavored with Herbal Extract, which carries the legitimate NAFDAC registration number A8-9149L.

“It is imperative to clarify that prior to the registration of Cocosamba Milk and Chocolate Flavored with Herbal Extract, our company produced Cocosamba Bitters Alcoholic drinks with NAFDAC No A8-4418L.

“However, due to low market demand, the production of Cocosamba Bitters Alcoholic Drink was discontinued, and it has not been in production since the expiry date of the license,” Oguntoyinbo said.

According to him, the company remained steadfast in its commitment to upholding best standards in manufacturing processes. We commend NAFDAC for its pivotal role in ensuring manufacturers comply with statutory laws related to standardization.

He emphasised that the Company has been shocked by the circulating news, assuring its stakeholders that all necessary actions are being taken to promptly address this issue.

“We encourage the public to await the outcome of the ongoing investigation and appreciate the continued support and understanding of our customers, importers, distributors, and healthcare providers.

“In our commitment to resolving this matter, we are actively collaborating with the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate at NAFDAC to identify individuals responsible for counterfeit products.

“We pledge our commitment to reporting and taking legal action against anyone found guilty of this illegal offense,” he stated.

The company said its doors were open for any collaboration or information likely to help arrest the perpetrators of the counterfeiting as part of the bid to rid the society of unwholesome products.