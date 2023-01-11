Omazin International, a fashion business is bringing innovative solutions to the fashion industry.

Apparel manufacturing is the fifth largest industry in the world and caters to a pivotal human need: the need for beauty and expression.

However, this industry is one of the largest contributors to environmental damage, accounting for about 10 per cent of global carbon emissions and could jump to 26 per cent by 2050 if the sector continues to operate at its current trajectory (UNEP, 2019, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, 2017).

The firm said, there is the need for more sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions in the fashion industry.

Omazin International, a sustainable fashion business growing out of Lagos, Nigeria and operating as a startup under the brand name OMZN, said, it is entering the market with a unique solution to pertinent issues in the fashion industry.

One of such issues, it said, is the globally amplified need for sustainability and decarbonisation in the industry, adding that, business presently retails women’s clothing that is produced using a method that is carbon-efficient, people-first and sustainable.

“OMZN combines age-old practices in the fashion industry with new-age digital technology to implement a system of garment-making that is both efficient and scalable.”

ny’s operations shows deep passion and a dedication towards bringing meaningful change to the fashion industry and society at large,” the firm said in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

Some initiatives started by the company include its No Fabric Wasted programme where the scrap fabrics are turned into clothing pieces and sold at lower than their regular prices instead of being disposed of.

The company also recently announced the forthcoming launch of Opcycled by OMZN, a subset that upcycles thrifted or donated clothing into new trendy styles. OMZN’s eco-friendly and people-first vision is outlined in so many other ways, from production to brand communication.

On the 7th of January, 2023, the company launched its official blog site called ‘The Spiral’, where they will share details of their operations, news, insights and stories informed by the fast-paced fashion industry.

The business currently operates via an e-commerce web channel (omazin.shop) and on its social media platforms. A mobile application is planned for release to fully automate the company’s entire operations.

Though OMZN is already building a solid customer base, the company is still in pre-seed stage and will begin its first round of seed funding in the second quarter of the year.

OMZN is founded by Ms Chioma ‘Oma’ Nnanna, a writer, fashion enthusiast and marketing professional who is channeling her interests, talents and passion into a company she believes will disrupt and bring positive change to the fashion industry.