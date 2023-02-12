AcrossDHorizon had launched an app that provides varying solutions to ease international schooling and relocating abroad.

This was in its bid to ease the efforts of students and people who intend to school abroad.

The app, Japa+ launched in Lagos during Eko Japa Summit, provides a one-stop information centre, ranging from finding affordable study abroad and relocation pathways with scholarships, student loans and resources

Speaking at the launch, the chief executive officer of Pay4me, a sister company of AcrossdHorizon, Peter Adah, explained that, the application was developed in a bid to democratize information needed to process schooling abroad, adding that, with the launch of Japa+, technology is applied to bridge the information gap.

The app, according to him, intending students could access scholarships, fully funded programs, and various travel assistance, thus saving saving money and time, adding that, advisory assistance is also made available via the app.

Adah explained that the application offer dedicated student financial services, debit and credit cards, study books and instant Business2Business and other educational support services, saying, “the company is in partnership with licensed and accredited support companies, banking partners, student loan companies, immigration officers from colleges and Universities in United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

“Our service are designed to help qualified candidate find opportunities that aligned with their long term career and educational goals.”

Speaking on funding opportunities to study abroad, director of Partnerships, Pay4me, Dee Gordon explained that, an intentional student could get fully funded scholarship through crowd funding from friends and family, scholarship and grants from organisations across the globe.

She, however, noted that, for this to be successful, the prospective student need to be intentional, adding that a good way to attract funds is to tell their stories of where they are coming from and where they are going.