The chairman, Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, Engr Akpa Achema Stephen has said the firm plans to develop a new smart home in Abuja for civil servants and low-income earners called Hill City community.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists by his manager, Pereyor Ebizimo in Abuja, yesterday, Stephen encouraged people to work hard to stabilise the national economy and also to come, new owners.

In his words: “I have always prayed to God to help me find a lasting solution to the housing difficulties our dear hardworking Civil Servants and those the cities have classified as low-income earners face.

They stabilise the economy yet cannot build a house for themselves because of the cost. This is why we partnered with another vibrant real estate firm, Casa Cubana homes the Hanes chaired by my brother Obi Cube to come up with this project

He revealed that there will be 10.000 mass housing in Hill City Community that will feature a variety of building designs and smart home systems for everyone regardless of financial capability. The project is said to be located in a fast-developing and secure district of the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I regard the Hill City community project as dear to his heart because it addressed the need of the underserved, saying that we have always built for the high and mighty in society in places like Guzape, Jabi, Asokoro, Katampe, and others, but this project is different from others.