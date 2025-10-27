APM Terminals Apapa has donated vital medical equipment to the Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving maternal health and supporting its host communities through Corporate Social Responsibility.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the chief executive officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, expressed his delight at the initiative, describing it as a reflection of the company’s dedication to uplifting the communities’ living standards.

He noted that APM Terminals has consistently supported the health sector by installing power systems and renovating health facilities in different parts of Lagos.

“We are proud of the investment and the work done here to increase the survival rate of children, and I hope the community will maintain the equipment and put it to good use,” he said.

The terminal manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, explained that the company’s corporate social responsibility focuses on three key areas: health, education, and the environment.

He highlighted that the donation to the Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre aligns with the United Nations Population Fund’s “10 million Safer Births initiative,” which was launched by Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark during her visit to Nigeria in June 2025.

He added that the project addresses Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate by equipping healthcare providers with essential tools to deliver safer and more effective care.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos Health District IV, Dr Abimbola Bowale, praised APM Terminals Apapa for the donation, describing it as a testament to what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together.

“Your decision to invest in Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre, Ebute Metta, is an act of visionary leadership. The community will benefit greatly, and this project should stand as an example for others to emulate,” he said.

Representing the Senator for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Giwa Rasheed commended APM Terminals for its investment in healthcare, describing the centre as a lifeline that will serve mothers and children in the area, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.

“Your commitment reflects genuine corporate responsibility and concern for the well-being of our people. Partnerships like these are pillars of sustainable community development,” he remarked.

Also speaking, Shakirat Adeosun of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board emphasised that the renovation and equipment donation were achieved through a strong partnership between APM Terminals and the Lagos State Government.

She further explained that the renovation and equipping of the centre represent the first phase of APM Terminals’ health intervention, with a second phase planned to upgrade the laboratories for improved service delivery.

In his remarks, the chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Jubril Emilagba, commended APM Terminals for its continued partnership with the community.

“We appreciate your support and assure you that your name will be promoted positively within the community,” he said.

The medical officer in charge of the Simpson Centre, Dr Tunde Osoba, expressed gratitude to APM Terminals for what he described as “life-saving gifts”, pledging that the equipment would be properly maintained and utilised to serve vulnerable community members.

“We are truly grateful and appeal for continued support, as many of those who need these facilities cannot afford them. With this equipment, we can reach more people when they need help the most,” he said.

APM Terminals Nigeria’s Medical Advisor, Layi Ogunjobi, explained that a consultant has been engaged to monitor the equipment’s use, maintenance, and impact over the next two to three years to ensure accountability and sustainability.