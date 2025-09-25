Borderless TEK Limited, a Nigerian-owned company based in Birmingham, UK, has announced a new free training program designed for adults looking to transition into the technology sector.

The initiative, now in its third series, is part of the company’s mission to make technology education more accessible and engaging. This year’s flagship session, ‘Introduction to Technology’, will be delivered in early October, 2025.

Speaking on the upcoming program, CEO, BorderlessTek, Olawale Atekoja explained that over the years, the company has trained adults eager to enter the tech world by guiding them through the transition from the physical to the digital space.

“While Borderless TEK charges fees for children’s training in AI, robotics and coding, the adult programs remain completely free. “Our mission is simple.

“We want to give everyone the opportunity to explore the exciting worlds of coding, artificial intelligence and robotics from the comfort of their home,” he said.

Atekoja stressed the importance of proper guidance in technology education, pointing out that many people invest in tools or courses without a clear sense of direction.

He noted that someone skilled with numbers, for instance, may thrive in data analysis or big data, while individuals who enjoy communication and explanation might be better suited for project management.

Since 2024, Borderless TEK has built a track record of offering such programs. The company previously held a Data Analysis workshop in November 2024 and a free Artificial Intelligence training in July 2025. The upcoming Introduction to Technology class will revisit foundational concepts to help new learners chart their digital journeys.

In addition to the October, 2025 training, Borderless TEK organized a five-week UI/UX Online Training course that took place in March, 2025.

Through these initiatives, Borderless TEK underscores its commitment to democratizing technology education and equipping a new generation of learners with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.