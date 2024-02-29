Two firms, AKD Digital Solutions (ADS), and Aveva Select West Africa (ASWA), have officially announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionising the Nigerian oil and gas digital space.

The partnership focuses on connectivity, transformation, and sustainability to address the critical need for integration and efficiency in the industry.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, chairman group CEO of Pana Holdings, Mr Daera Akobo, highlighted the challenges faced by the industry, emphasising the lack of connectivity and integration despite various initiatives and development plans.

Akobo noted that Aveva Digital has practical solutions that align with the current needs of the Nigerian market.

He said the partnership aims to usher in the fourth industrial revolution, leveraging technology to provide actionable information and streamlining the country’s oil and gas activities.

Akobo said this is a solution where government officials can easily understand the industry’s dynamics, stressing the importance of connectivity and retention.

On his part, Aveva regional head, Engr Shafe Dirisu, expressed his commitment to investing in Nigeria, considering it an exciting region for tackling climate change and energy poverty.

He said the collaboration aims to deploy technology into the industry, focusing on addressing immediate pain points and creating shareholder value.

Dirisu stressed the importance of utilising Nigeria’s natural resources efficiently to enable the industry to become digital champions.

He said the collaboration is viewed as a significant step toward addressing industry challenges, with a focus on delivering value through technology, data refinement, and the application of artificial intelligence.

“The partners envision a digital refinery for Nigeria, leveraging data as the new oil to unlock hidden value and drive the industry forward into a new era of efficiency and innovation,” he said.