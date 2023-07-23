First Lady, Kumuyi Task Youths On Nation-building

First lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has admonished youths across the country to be diligent and rise to take their place in rebuilding the nation.

She gave the charge at the National Convention of the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Abuja at the weekend.

The event was themed: The role of Christian youths in national building.

The first lady who was represented at the occasion by the wife of the chief of staff to the president, Salamotu Gbajabiamila, said the quantum of challenges confronting Nigeria notwithstanding, the country would reach its full potential.

She encouraged the youth to emulate and imbibe strong virtues such as courage, integrity, humility and obedience to God as exhibited by biblical characters who shaped the course of history.

“There is no doubt that youths have a huge role to play both in the body of Christ and in the nation as a whole.