First lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has renamed the main auditorium of Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development after Dr Maryam Abacha, the Wife of former military Head of State late Gen. Sani Abacha.

The hall, formerly known as African Peace Mission Hall, was unveiled by the First Lady and renamed after Abacha in recognition of her strong advocacy for peace across the African continent.

According to a statement by her spokeswoman, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said the occasion was a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts in strengthening connections and solidifying the progress in achieving unity and lasting relationship among women.

She described Dr Maryam Abacha as a woman of remarkable character and unyielding dedication to the advancement of entire Africa continents.

“Her advocacy led to the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs with a woman appointed as cabinet minister, this was replicated in various states and expands the visibility of Nigerian women.

“Recently during the renaming of this centre, I emphasised for women to bridge gaps, exhibit exemplary conducts and focus beyond our differences as the unity among us as women more important”.

“This event is significant in as it forms a major steps toward establishing a lasting legacy of peace within our nation”.

“In our journey toward harmony and prosperity, it is essential we recognise and pay tribute to those individuals who played pivotal roles in advancing peace and stability”.

The First Lady’s submission resonated in the thought of other speakers, including the Director General of the centre, Mrs Asabe Bashire and the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Women Affairs Mrs Monilola Udoh.

They both celebrated the emerging power of women in the cause of national reconstruction.

In her remarks, Dr Maryam Abacha prayed for the country and the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima to be successful.

She acknowledged that most of the women in power are well educated and advised them to seize the opportunity to impact the nation.