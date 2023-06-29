First Lady’s Intervention

Even without clear constitutional provisions backing its existence, which was the main reason for the initial threat by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo to scrap it, the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has assumed a status that has turned it into almost an institution. Every wife of each of several former presidents as occupant of the office, in one way or another, showed a tendency for the promotion of her personality and a desire for a direct derivation of various kinds of benefit from the position.

Each one of them, while there, unpackaged a programme that was designed and implemented to achieve one kind of objective or another. The late Maryam Babangida’s Better Life for Rural Women, Maryam Abacha’s Family Support Programme, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar’s Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative, late Stella Obasanjo’s Child Care Trust and A’isha Buhari’s Future Assured were very popular initiatives tha