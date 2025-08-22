FirstBank has restated its commitment to driving Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda through strategic support for agriculture and non-oil exports.

Speaking at the 2025 FirstBank Agric & Export Expo, themed ‘The Fundamentals of Building an Export-Driven Economy,’ the bank’s chief executive, Olusegun Alebiosu, said the expo has evolved into a defining platform for advancing Nigeria’s economic priorities, particularly food security, agribusiness, solid minerals, and non-oil exports.

He said the expo ‘reflects our shared vision for a stronger, more resilient economy anchored on food security and export diversification.’ He stressed that the renamed Agric & Export Expo demonstrated the bank’s renewed commitment to positioning non-oil exports as a transformative force in Nigeria’s economy.

Alebiosu noted that FirstBank, with over a century of history, has played a defining role in financing critical sectors, particularly agriculture, across sub-Saharan Africa. “Our portfolio spans the full spectrum of agribusiness, from primary production to processing and export. Across the country, our teams deliver sector-focused financial solutions to ensure enterprises thrive and compete globally,” Alebiosu said.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the chief executive of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni, described the expo as timely and strategic. She commended FirstBank for convening stakeholders around the urgent task of diversifying the economy away from oil dependence.

“Nigeria has the human capital, arable land, and market size to become a global agro-industrial hub. By prioritising value addition, technology-driven agribusiness, and export readiness, we can reposition Nigeria as a global powerhouse,” Ayeni said.

She highlighted government reforms to simplify export processes, reduce trade bottlenecks, and expand exporters’ access to credit. She also stressed Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and digital trade opportunities to strengthen SMEs and boost competitiveness.