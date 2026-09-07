FirstBank, Zenith Bank, GTB Raise Dollar Limits on Naira Cards

Zenith Bank, FirstBank and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) have raised the spending limits on their naira cards for international transactions, as the naira continues to strengthen amid improved foreign exchange liquidity and a build-up in the country’s external reserves.

The banks, in separate emailed messages to their customers on Monday, announced upward reviews of the limits, giving Nigerians greater flexibility to meet international expenses, including school fees, airline tickets, accommodation and other payments.

GTBank recorded one of the most significant adjustments, raising the quarterly international spending limit on its naira cards to $40,000. The new threshold represents a 566.7 per cent increase from the $6,000 quarterly limit announced in May 2026 and doubles the $20,000 limit in place as of August 10, 2026.

The increase gives customers greater flexibility to pay for school fees, airline tickets, accommodation and other international expenses. FirstBank has also expanded access for its customers. While it previously maintained quarterly limits of $1,000 for online and Point-of-Sale (POS) transactions and $500 for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals, its Naira Mastercard now supports international transactions of up to a cumulative quarterly limit of $10,000 across POS and online channels.

The bank has also increased its ATM withdrawal limit to $1,000 daily. Zenith Bank currently allows international transactions of up to $50,000 annually on its naira cards, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) permits spending of up to $20,000 on POS transactions through its World USD card and up to $10,000 for online transactions.

The upward review of the limits reflects the improving conditions in the foreign exchange market, following reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at boosting liquidity, attracting foreign capital and strengthening confidence in the naira.