Five people have been killed and five others injured after an Amazon cargo plane operated by 21 Air overran a runway while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

The Boeing 767-300, operating as Prime Air Flight 7598, arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico, shortly before 2pm local time when it went beyond the runway and struck several vehicles near the airport before catching fire.

Three of the five injured people were in critical condition, while the other two were taken to hospital for treatment. Rescue crews also worked to free people trapped in vehicles and the aircraft following the crash.

More than 200 emergency personnel responded to the scene as firefighters battled the blaze and dealt with a fuel leak.

The identities of those killed and injured have not been released. It was also not immediately clear whether all the fatalities were people on the ground or included those aboard the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the crash, while the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating. Officials have not determined what caused the aircraft to overrun the runway.

Amazon and 21 Air have expressed condolences to those affected and said they would cooperate fully with investigators.