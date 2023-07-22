Flash Floods Loom As FEMA Alerts Abuja Residents On Heavy Rainfall On Sunday

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has predicted a heavy to moderate rainfall in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday.

Consequently, the Agency has placed its emergency response team on high alert.

The director-general of FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss, made this known in a statement signed by the Agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Ms Nkechi Isa, in Abuja on Saturday.

Idriss said that a weather forecast by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had indicated that FCT and its neighbouring States would experience heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

According to the FEMA director-general, NiMET also warned of possible flash floods, riverine flooding, strong winds, and soil erosion as well as thunder and lightning due to the anticipated heavy downpour.

“The forecast also anticipates displacement of people due to floods, outbreak of water-borne diseases and damages to infrastructure,” he said.