As the yuletide season approaches, air passengers have started experiencing flight delays and cancelations due to scarcity and hike of aviation fuel also known as Jet A1.

To this end, airlines are issuing notices to passengers, advising them to brace up for disruption.

LEADERSHIP reports that due to the hike in global oil prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the cost of importation of petroleum products has surged, leading to scarcity and high fuel prices.

In a notice that was cited by our correspondent, Ibom Air notified its customers of about multiple flight delays, saying they hope the situation would improves.

The message reads, “Dear Esteemed Passengers, we are currently facing fuel scarcity issues and this will create multiple flight delays today. We regret the impact of this on your travel plans, and appeal for your understanding while hoping the situation improves soon.”

Air Peace also sent a similar notification message to its customers yesterday about possible flight disruption saying, regretting the impact of aviation fuel scarcity on their travel plans.

